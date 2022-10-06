Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sabbatini's 70 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.