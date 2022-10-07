Robert Streb shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Streb's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Streb's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Streb's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streb had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.