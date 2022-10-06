Robby Shelton shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

Shelton got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.