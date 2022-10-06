Rickie Fowler putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Rickie Fowler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Rickie Fowler's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.