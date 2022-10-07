Richy Werenski putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Richy Werenski hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.