Quinn Riley shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Quinn Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 141st at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Riley's tee shot went 207 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 5 over for the round.