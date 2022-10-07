Philip Knowles shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Philip Knowles hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knowles's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Knowles his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Knowles had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knowles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.