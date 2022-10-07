Paul Haley II finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Paul Haley II hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Haley II got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Haley II's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Haley II hit an approach shot from 156 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Haley II chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Haley II hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haley II at even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Haley II's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.