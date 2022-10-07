  • Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire nearly aces No. 14 at Shriners Children's Open

