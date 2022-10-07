Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

Kizzire got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.