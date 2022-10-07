-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire nearly aces No. 14 at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
Kizzire got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
