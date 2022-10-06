Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rodgers's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.