Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Patrick Cantlay in the first round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Patrick Cantlay's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.