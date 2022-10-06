Nick Watney shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Watney's tee shot went 262 yards to the native area, his second shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Watney's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney's tee shot went 296 yards to the native area, his third shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.