Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.