Nick Hardy shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hardy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hardy's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.