Nicholas Lindheim shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nicholas Lindheim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lindheim finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Lindheim's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lindheim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lindheim to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lindheim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lindheim to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lindheim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lindheim hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lindheim to 2 under for the round.