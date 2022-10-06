Nate Lashley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lashley hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.