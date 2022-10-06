MJ Daffue shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, MJ Daffue hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Daffue chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Daffue's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Daffue chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.