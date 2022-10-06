Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open

Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pereira finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Mito Pereira missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.