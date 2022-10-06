Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Thompson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.