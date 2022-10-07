Michael Kim shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 141st at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.