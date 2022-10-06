Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gligic's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.