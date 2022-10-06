Max McGreevy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Max McGreevy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.