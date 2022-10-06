Max Homa putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Max Homa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Max Homa's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Homa hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.