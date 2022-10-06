Maverick McNealy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open

Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Kevin Streelman and Si Woo Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McNealy's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 7 under for the round.