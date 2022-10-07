Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Schwab's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's tee shot went 177 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.