Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.