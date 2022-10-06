Matt Wallace rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wallace finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Matt Wallace's 73 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Wallace hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, he sank his approach from 113 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wallace tee shot went 163 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Wallace hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.