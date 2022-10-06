Martin Laird putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Laird hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Laird's 99 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.