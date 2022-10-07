Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.