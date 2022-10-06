Lucas Herbert putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Lucas Herbert's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herbert hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Herbert chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Herbert's 77 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Herbert had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Herbert hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 6 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herbert to 7 under for the round.