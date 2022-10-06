Lee Hodges shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hodges hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hodges had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.