Kyle Stanley shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Stanley tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stanley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 second. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stanley's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

Stanley his second shot went 34 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.