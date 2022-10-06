Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Kurt Kitayama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kitayama's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kitayama hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama's his second shot went 0 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.