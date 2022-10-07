Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hickok's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.