Kevin Yu shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Yu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Yu got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yu to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Yu's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Yu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.