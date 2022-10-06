Kevin Tway putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kevin Tway's tee shot went 146 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Tway hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Tway's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tway's 74 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.