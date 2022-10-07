Kevin Streelman posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kevin Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.