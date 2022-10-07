Kevin Roy putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Roy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roy finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Kevin Roy got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Roy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Roy's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Roy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Roy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roy to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Roy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.