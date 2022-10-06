Keith Mitchell shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell sank his approach from 102 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.