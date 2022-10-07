K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

K.H. Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.