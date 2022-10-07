Justin Suh shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Suh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Suh had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Suh's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Suh had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Suh's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Suh's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Suh had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.