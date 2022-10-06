Justin Lower shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Lower hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Lower had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lower to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lower's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lower chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Lower suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lower at 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.