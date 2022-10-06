Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 2 over for the round.