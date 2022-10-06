John Huh finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.