Joel Dahmen putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Joel Dahmen hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Joel Dahmen had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.