Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Walker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.