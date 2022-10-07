Jim Herman putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Jim Herman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herman's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Herman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Herman got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 under for the round.