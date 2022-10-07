Jesse Mueller shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jesse Mueller hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mueller finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Mueller got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mueller to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mueller hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mueller to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Mueller hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mueller at 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mueller had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mueller to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Mueller's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.