Jason Dufner shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dufner's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.