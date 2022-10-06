Jason Day posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open

Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Day finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.